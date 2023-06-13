NewsVideos
Madhya Pradesh Opinion Poll: Election today..whose government will be formed? Who will be the Chief Minister

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Legislative assembly elections are to be held in Madhya Pradesh at the end of this year. Four and a half years ago, when the Vidhan Sabha elections were held in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress government made Kamal Nath the Chief Minister after securing a majority. But Shivraj Singh Chouhan once again became the CM after a quarter of a year. ZEE NEWS and MATRIZE have done the first opinion poll in Madhya Pradesh. See in the video, if assembly elections are held in Madhya Pradesh today, whose government will be formed?

