Madurai Train Fire: Fire Onboard Private Coach Leaves At Least 9 Dead, Several Others Injured

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
A passenger train fire that broke out inside the carriage on Saturday at the Madurai railway station in Tamil Nadu resulted in the death of at least 9 people and 20 other critical injuries. Presently, the rescue operations are underway.
Madurai Train Fire,Fire incident,Tamil Nadu,