trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698320
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mahadev App Scam: Owner of Mahadev Betting App Detained

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Significant developments surround the Mahadev Gaming App as its owner, Ravi Uppal, has been apprehended. The arrest took place in Dubai, following the issuance of a Red Corner Notice by Interpol.

All Videos

urfi javed new look will give you a shock of 440 volts, and watch the viral video
Play Icon0:27
urfi javed new look will give you a shock of 440 volts, and watch the viral video
New government in MP and Chhattisgarh from today
Play Icon0:42
New government in MP and Chhattisgarh from today
UNGA Holds Voting Over Israel Hamas Conflict
Play Icon0:59
UNGA Holds Voting Over Israel Hamas Conflict
Deepfake Poses a Global Challenge, Warns PM Modi
Play Icon7:39
Deepfake Poses a Global Challenge, Warns PM Modi
Extensive Preparations for Swearing-In in Madhya Pradesh
Play Icon3:3
 Extensive Preparations for Swearing-In in Madhya Pradesh

Trending Videos

urfi javed new look will give you a shock of 440 volts, and watch the viral video
play icon0:27
urfi javed new look will give you a shock of 440 volts, and watch the viral video
New government in MP and Chhattisgarh from today
play icon0:42
New government in MP and Chhattisgarh from today
UNGA Holds Voting Over Israel Hamas Conflict
play icon0:59
UNGA Holds Voting Over Israel Hamas Conflict
Deepfake Poses a Global Challenge, Warns PM Modi
play icon7:39
Deepfake Poses a Global Challenge, Warns PM Modi
Extensive Preparations for Swearing-In in Madhya Pradesh
play icon3:3
Extensive Preparations for Swearing-In in Madhya Pradesh
mahadev app scam,mahadev app scam explained,mahadev app scam kya hai,mahadev app,mahadev app kya hai,mahadev app news,mahadev app owner,mahadev app owner arrested,mahadev app owner ravi uppal,mahadev app owner ravi uppal arrested,mahadev book ravi uppal,Ravi Uppal,ravi uppal arrested,ravi uppal mahadev book,app owner ravi uppal,owner ravi uppal arrested,Mahadev Betting App,Zee News,Breaking News,trending news,Hindi News,Latest News,today news,