Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction

|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
After NCP in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's Uddhav faction has also suffered a major setback, Neelam Bore, Deputy Chairperson in Maharashtra Legislative Council, has joined Shiv Sena's Shinde faction, CM Shinde himself welcomed him by wearing a patka.

