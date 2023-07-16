trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636292
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Ajit Pawar come to meet Sharad Pawar, politics intensified । NCP । BJP

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
Politics has once again intensified in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister and rebel leader of NCP in the Maharashtra government, has taken a big step. In the midst of political turmoil in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar has come to meet Sharad Pawar. Along with Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel have also come to meet Sharad Pawar.
