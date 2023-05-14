NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maharashtra: Violent clash between 2 groups in Akola, Section 144 imposed

|Updated: May 14, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
After a violent clash erupted between two groups in Akola district of Maharashtra, section 144 has been imposed on May 14

All Videos

Tension in Maharashtra's Akola, mob vandalized several vehicles!
4:44
Tension in Maharashtra's Akola, mob vandalized several vehicles!
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: 3 deputy CM's formula possible!
10:16
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: 3 deputy CM's formula possible!
Watch - Raghav Chadha Kisses Parineeti Chopra At Their Engagement As She Sings 'Ve Maahi'
0:34
Watch - Raghav Chadha Kisses Parineeti Chopra At Their Engagement As She Sings 'Ve Maahi'
Encounter starts in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag!
2:46
Encounter starts in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag!
Maharashtra: 1 dead, 8 injured in Akola violence!
6:57
Maharashtra: 1 dead, 8 injured in Akola violence!

Trending Videos

4:44
Tension in Maharashtra's Akola, mob vandalized several vehicles!
10:16
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: 3 deputy CM's formula possible!
0:34
Watch - Raghav Chadha Kisses Parineeti Chopra At Their Engagement As She Sings 'Ve Maahi'
2:46
Encounter starts in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag!
6:57
Maharashtra: 1 dead, 8 injured in Akola violence!