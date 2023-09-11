trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660666
Major accident due to lift collapse in Thane, 7 laborers died

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 07:12 AM IST
Thane lift collapsed: 7 people died when a lift collapsed in a multi-storey building in Thane city of Maharashtra on Sunday evening. An official of Thane Municipal Corporation gave this information.
