Major fire in cement factory in Malda

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 07:30 AM IST
A massive fire broke out in a cement warehouse in Malda, West Bengal. Fire engines are present on the spot and efforts are on to control the fire.

