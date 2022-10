Malaika Arora rocks funky gym outfit

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Fitness queen Malaika Arora was spotted in Bandra. Malaika looked absolutely savage in her tie-dye gym outfit. Arora choose a co-ord set for her outing which she teamed up with a cap. The actor further set the bars high for casual look as she walked the street in style. Arora gracefully smiled at the paparazzi before leaving.