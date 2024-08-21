videoDetails

DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 12:20 AM IST

The monkeypox virus is spreading rapidly in many countries around the world. The World Health Organization has declared it a public health emergency. WHO has placed it in the grade 3 category...meaning immediate steps will have to be taken to stop it because the danger is big. It is also a matter of concern because this virus is now spreading in the same way as Corona spread. Know in this report how much danger India faces due to monkeypox?