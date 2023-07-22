trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638793
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Malda Breaking: Vandalism of women in Malda, Bengal, mob of women beat up two women

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Malda Breaking: A case of vandalism of women has come to light in Malda, Bengal, where a mob of women beat up two women and tore their clothes. It is being told that the video of indecency with women is 4 days old.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Seema Haider and Sachin's health deteriorated, treatment continues
play icon2:3
Seema Haider and Sachin's health deteriorated, treatment continues
Arrest in Manipur viral video case
play icon3:51
Arrest in Manipur viral video case
Police action in Manipur brutality case, 5th accused arrested
play icon0:48
Police action in Manipur brutality case, 5th accused arrested
Accused of Manipur incident appeared in court, remand for 11 days
play icon7:21
Accused of Manipur incident appeared in court, remand for 11 days
Situation deteriorated after heavy rains in MP's Ujjain
play icon1:26
Situation deteriorated after heavy rains in MP's Ujjain
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Seema Haider and Sachin's health deteriorated, treatment continues
play icon2:3
Seema Haider and Sachin's health deteriorated, treatment continues
Arrest in Manipur viral video case
play icon3:51
Arrest in Manipur viral video case
Police action in Manipur brutality case, 5th accused arrested
play icon0:48
Police action in Manipur brutality case, 5th accused arrested
Accused of Manipur incident appeared in court, remand for 11 days
play icon7:21
Accused of Manipur incident appeared in court, remand for 11 days
Situation deteriorated after heavy rains in MP's Ujjain
play icon1:26
Situation deteriorated after heavy rains in MP's Ujjain
malda breaking,Malda news,Bengal breaking,Bengal violence,Zee News,Breaking News,अब बंगाल में भीड़ ने महिलाओं को पीटा,कपड़े फाड़े,रास्ते में आदिवासी पीड़ितों को अर्धनग्न किया,चोरी का आरोप,West Bengal violence,West Bengal issue,West Bengal video,West Bengal women,West Bengal incident,west bengal news today,west bengal news in hindi,West Bengal half-naked incident,मणिपुर के 'दरिंदों' की पुलिस ने निकाली 'हेकड़ी,