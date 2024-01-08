trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707196
Maldives Minister slammed after making controversial remark on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 07:14 AM IST
Maldives government has taken action against 3 ministers over the remarks of Maldives minister on PM Modi and hate speech against India. Ministers Maryam Shuja, Malsha and Hasan Jishan, who made objectionable statements against PM Modi, have been removed from their posts. Former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohammed Solih's big statement has come out on the objectionable remarks of Maldivian Minister on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep.

