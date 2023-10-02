trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669673
Mallikarjun Kharge reaches Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 09:29 AM IST
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2023: The country is paying homage to Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. I.N.D.I.A. in Mumbai The alliance will take out 'Main Bhi Gandhi' peace march today. TMC will protest against the Center in Delhi.
