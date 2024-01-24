trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713262
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mallikarjun Kharge writes letter to Amit Shah over Rahul Gandhi's security

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Follow Us
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written this letter to Home Minister Amit Shah in regard to alleged security issues faced by Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Assam in the last few days. Kharge has expressed concern over the security of Rahul Gandhi.

All Videos

Bus collides with tractor at Maharashtra's Kalyan Road
Play Icon0:44
 Bus collides with tractor at Maharashtra's Kalyan Road
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Leader Supriya Sule Arrive at Mumbai NCP Office
Play Icon0:50
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Leader Supriya Sule Arrive at Mumbai NCP Office
Delhi Blanketed in Fog and Cold Wave
Play Icon0:34
Delhi Blanketed in Fog and Cold Wave
Heavy Crowd gathers at Ram Temple on the second day
Play Icon0:58
Heavy Crowd gathers at Ram Temple on the second day
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to worship Sun God and Moon?
Play Icon3:0
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to worship Sun God and Moon?

Trending Videos

Bus collides with tractor at Maharashtra's Kalyan Road
play icon0:44
Bus collides with tractor at Maharashtra's Kalyan Road
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Leader Supriya Sule Arrive at Mumbai NCP Office
play icon0:50
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Leader Supriya Sule Arrive at Mumbai NCP Office
Delhi Blanketed in Fog and Cold Wave
play icon0:34
Delhi Blanketed in Fog and Cold Wave
Heavy Crowd gathers at Ram Temple on the second day
play icon0:58
Heavy Crowd gathers at Ram Temple on the second day
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to worship Sun God and Moon?
play icon3:0
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to worship Sun God and Moon?