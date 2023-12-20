trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701158
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met PM Modi. During this, he urged the PM to give the outstanding amount of Rs 1 lakh 15 thousand crore to West Bengal under MNREGA.

