Mamata, Kejriwal back Kharge as Oppn’s PM face- Reports

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Meeting Mamata Banerjee: The meeting of opposition alliance 'India' ended. If sources are to be believed, Kharge can be made the PM candidate from the opposition. I.N.D.I.A. 28 parties have participated in the alliance meeting.

