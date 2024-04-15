Advertisement
Man Dragged From Car And Assaulted By Group In Noida: Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
In a shocking incident near Amity University Gate No. 5 in Noida Sector 126, a man was forcibly pulled out of his car parked on the roadside and brutally thrashed by a group of men. The disturbing video of the assault has gone viral on social media, eliciting widespread outrage. The incident highlights the need for swift action and justice in cases of such violence.

