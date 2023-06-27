NewsVideos
Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Manipur Violence: Big news is coming amidst the ongoing violence in Manipur. Due to violence in Manipur, many employees are not coming to work. In view of this, the Manipur government has taken a big decision and has implemented the rule 'no work, no pay'.

