Manipur Violence: One more accused arrested in Manipur Viral Video Case, 6 accused arrested so far

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 07:14 AM IST
Manipur Violence: Police has arrested one more accused in Manipur Viral Video Case, with the arrest of minor accused, 6 accused have been arrested so far. At the same time, the police is looking for other accused involved in the incident.
