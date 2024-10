videoDetails

Manish Sisodia attacks ED over raid at AAP MP Sanjeev Arora House

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 07, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

ED has raided the house of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora. Manish Sisodia has made a big attack on the ED raid. Manish Sisodia said, 'The parrot and myna have been left free'.