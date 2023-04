videoDetails

Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with states over corona

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

In view of the increasing cases of Corona, the Central Government is on action mode. The Central Government has issued new guidelines regarding Corona. PM Modi had held a review meeting after which the guideline has been issued. At the same time, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold an important meeting with the states regarding Corona. Know in detail in this report why this meeting is important?