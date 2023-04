videoDetails

Mansukh Mandaviya to review Covid related preparations at AIIMS Hospital in Jhajjar

| Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

In view of the increasing cases of corona, mock drill will be organized in hospitals across the country today. On the other hand, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit AIIMS Hospital in Jhajjar, Haryana while reviewing the Corona preparations.