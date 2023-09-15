trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662578
Martyr Major Ashish Last Rites: Martyr officer on his last journey

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Today is the last rites of Martyr Major Ashish, who was martyred in the encounter with terrorists in Anantnag. It is being told that Martyr Major Ashish had also built a new three-storey house for himself, the inauguration of which was on 23rd October, the same day as his birthday.
