Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Massive Explosion in a house in West Bengal's Asansol

|Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Breaking News: Explosion in a house in Asansol, West Bengal. There is no news of anyone being injured in the blast. But the house where the blast took place has blamed the BJP leader living in the neighbourhood.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Political fight in the name of Ram!
Play Icon29:04
Baat Pate Ki: Political fight in the name of Ram!
Rajneeti: Will 'Akhilesh-Rahul' be able to fight Modi?
Play Icon20:19
Rajneeti: Will 'Akhilesh-Rahul' be able to fight Modi?
Aapka Sawal: 'Jihad' in 'UPSC Result'?
Play Icon38:28
Aapka Sawal: 'Jihad' in 'UPSC Result'?
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla
Play Icon03:33
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla
DNA: Inside story of 29 Naxalites' encounter
Play Icon15:12
DNA: Inside story of 29 Naxalites' encounter

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Political fight in the name of Ram!
play icon29:4
Baat Pate Ki: Political fight in the name of Ram!
Rajneeti: Will 'Akhilesh-Rahul' be able to fight Modi?
play icon20:19
Rajneeti: Will 'Akhilesh-Rahul' be able to fight Modi?
Aapka Sawal: 'Jihad' in 'UPSC Result'?
play icon38:28
Aapka Sawal: 'Jihad' in 'UPSC Result'?
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla
play icon3:33
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla
DNA: Inside story of 29 Naxalites' encounter
play icon15:12
DNA: Inside story of 29 Naxalites' encounter