Massive fire broke out in Greater Noida Restaurant

|Updated: Apr 07, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Massive fire broke out in a restaurant in Greater Noida. Fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after receiving information about the fire and brought the fire under control after a lot of effort. According to the fire department, there is no information about any casualty in the accident. Whereas the fear of huge loss in the restaurant due to fire has been expressed

