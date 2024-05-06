Advertisement
Massive Fire Incident in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2024, 07:22 AM IST
Ghaziabad Fire Breaking News: A massive fire accident has been witnessed in Ghaziabad. Fire has been reported in the industrial area of ​​Sahibabad. Fire department vehicles are present on the spot and are trying to extinguish the fire. Know the current situation in this report.

