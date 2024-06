videoDetails

Mayawati to fiels candidates in the UP assembly by-election

| Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 09:26 AM IST

Bahujan Samaj Party will contest in UP assembly by-elections. Mayawati will field candidates in the by-elections. By-elections are to be held on 10 seats. District president will submit the names of the candidates. Will give his report to Mayawati.