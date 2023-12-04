trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695276
Mayawati's shocking statement on assembly results

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party won a bumper victory in three states. Responding to the results, Mayawati said that people have doubts due to the one-sided result.
