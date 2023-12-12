trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698246
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Meet Bhajan Lal Sharma, new CM of Rajasthan

|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Bhajan Lal Sharma Rajasthan New CM Update: Bhajan Lal Sharma has become MLA for the first time from Sanganer Assembly seat of Rajasthan. He was General Secretary in BJP State Working Committee 4 times. BJP chose Bhajanlal Sharma for the Chief Minister of Rajasthan

All Videos

DNA: Rajasthan New CM: Why did BJP choose Bhajan Lal?
Play Icon9:39
DNA: Rajasthan New CM: Why did BJP choose Bhajan Lal?
DNA: Fresh Perspective on Ayodhya's Development Emerges
Play Icon13:2
DNA: Fresh Perspective on Ayodhya's Development Emerges
Vasundhara Raje choose Bhajanlal Sharma as Chief Minister
Play Icon34:28
Vasundhara Raje choose Bhajanlal Sharma as Chief Minister
Bhajan Lal Sharma Rajasthan New CM​ Live Updates: Bhajanlal to Reign in Rajasthan Now!
Play Icon25:21
Bhajan Lal Sharma Rajasthan New CM​ Live Updates: Bhajanlal to Reign in Rajasthan Now!
Rajasthan New CM: Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma?
Play Icon23:50
Rajasthan New CM: Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma?

Trending Videos

DNA: Rajasthan New CM: Why did BJP choose Bhajan Lal?
play icon9:39
DNA: Rajasthan New CM: Why did BJP choose Bhajan Lal?
DNA: Fresh Perspective on Ayodhya's Development Emerges
play icon13:2
DNA: Fresh Perspective on Ayodhya's Development Emerges
Vasundhara Raje choose Bhajanlal Sharma as Chief Minister
play icon34:28
Vasundhara Raje choose Bhajanlal Sharma as Chief Minister
Bhajan Lal Sharma Rajasthan New CM​ Live Updates: Bhajanlal to Reign in Rajasthan Now!
play icon25:21
Bhajan Lal Sharma Rajasthan New CM​ Live Updates: Bhajanlal to Reign in Rajasthan Now!
Rajasthan New CM: Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma?
play icon23:50
Rajasthan New CM: Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma?
bhajanlal sharma,bhajanlal sharma rajasthan new cm,cm bhajanlal sharma,rajasthan cm bhajanlal,rajasthan new cm,rajasthan cm news,rajasthan cm face,rajasthan news cm live,rajasthan new cm bjp,bjp cm face rajasthan,rajasthan cm kon hoga bjp,PM Modi,Vasundhara Raje,bhajan lal sanganer,bhajan lal sharma bjp sanganer,who is bhajan lal sharma,bhajanlal sharma kon hai,bhajan lal sharma sanganer vidhan sabha,balaknath,diya kuamri deputy cm,Congress Reaction,BJP,