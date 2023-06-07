NewsVideos
Meeting between Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and wrestlers underway

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Wrestler Bajrang Punia and farmer leader Raket Tikait have reached Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's residence to meet him. On the other hand, a mahapanchayat is being held in Dadri in support of the wrestlers.

