Mehmood Madani writes Letter to Amit Shah over Haldwani Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Mehmood Madani on Haldwani Violence: Maulana Mehmood Madani has written a letter regarding Haldwani violence. This letter has been written by Mahmood Madani to Amit Shah. Know in this report what Mahmood Madani wrote in the letter written to Shah.

