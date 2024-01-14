trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709433
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Milind Deora Resign From Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us
Milind Deora has left Congress. Such discussion was intense for some time. Deora will join Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday morning on X (first Twitter), Deora informed about his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

All Videos

Boycott Maldives: Muizz's big statement against India
Play Icon2:33
Boycott Maldives: Muizz's big statement against India
What happened in the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting?
Play Icon2:29
What happened in the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting?
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: How did Ayodhya change with time? See this special report
Play Icon10:29
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: How did Ayodhya change with time? See this special report
Today's Astrology: Know complete information about Makar Sankranti from Shiromani Sachin?
Play Icon8:21
Today's Astrology: Know complete information about Makar Sankranti from Shiromani Sachin?
Top 100 News Today: Weather Update | 14-01-2024
Play Icon7:17
Top 100 News Today: Weather Update | 14-01-2024

Trending Videos

Boycott Maldives: Muizz's big statement against India
play icon2:33
Boycott Maldives: Muizz's big statement against India
What happened in the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting?
play icon2:29
What happened in the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting?
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: How did Ayodhya change with time? See this special report
play icon10:29
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: How did Ayodhya change with time? See this special report
Today's Astrology: Know complete information about Makar Sankranti from Shiromani Sachin?
play icon8:21
Today's Astrology: Know complete information about Makar Sankranti from Shiromani Sachin?
Top 100 News Today: Weather Update | 14-01-2024
play icon7:17
Top 100 News Today: Weather Update | 14-01-2024
Milind Deora,milind deora resigns,milind deora congress,congress leader milind deora,Congress,milind deora resigns from mumbai congress chief post,milind deora resigns as mumbai congress president,milind deora resign from post,mumbai congress president milind deora,milind deora latest news,milind deora resigned from congress,milind deora new congress president,milind deora congress party,Mumbai Congress,milind deora resigns from congress,milind deora news,