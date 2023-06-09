NewsVideos
Mira Road murder: “32-years woman’s body boiled, not fed to dogs,” says DCP

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
The 32-year-old woman who was allegedly killed and cut into pieces by her 56-year-old live-in partner, was not fed to the dogs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Jayant Bajbale said to ANI on June 08. Jayant Bajbale said, “We found several body pieces in utensils when we entered the house. The accused Manoj Sane killed her live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya and chopped her into pieces using a tree cutter. Body parts have been sent to JJ Hospital for further investigation.” “The accused boiled pieces is true but he didn’t feed her body pieces to dogs. The accused has been arrested and sent to Police custody till 16th June,” he added.

