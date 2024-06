videoDetails

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: 'Work will begin on the 100-day agenda...',says Kirtivardhan Singh

| Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: As soon as he got the ministry, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh made a big statement. He said that work will start on the 100-day agenda. Kirtivardhan also said that this is an effort to live up to Modi ji's trust.