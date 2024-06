videoDetails

Modi 3.0 Live From Rashtrapati Bhavan

Sonam | Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 07:58 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: After victory in the Lok Sabha elections, NDA is now moving towards forming the government. PM Modi has staked claim to the President to form the government. Along with this, the list of supporting MPs has been submitted to the President. The first picture of PM Modi from Rashtrapati Bhavan has surfaced. PM Modi is giving a speech from Rashtrapati Bhavan.