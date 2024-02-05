trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717875
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Modi government's action against paper leak

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Follow Us
The government is going to bring a bill in the Parliament to put a full stop to paper leaks. A provision for punishment of 5 to 10 years has been made in the bill for the crime.

All Videos

Hearing in HC on Hemant Soren's petition
Play Icon3:22
Hearing in HC on Hemant Soren's petition
ED reached assembly with Hemant Soren
Play Icon1:21
ED reached assembly with Hemant Soren
10 Policeman killed, in Dera Ismail Khan blast
Play Icon2:10
10 Policeman killed, in Dera Ismail Khan blast
Salman Azhari: Maulana who gave provocative speech arrested
Play Icon0:59
Salman Azhari: Maulana who gave provocative speech arrested
Important meeting today on 'One Nation One Election'
Play Icon1:8
Important meeting today on 'One Nation One Election'

Trending Videos

Hearing in HC on Hemant Soren's petition
play icon3:22
Hearing in HC on Hemant Soren's petition
ED reached assembly with Hemant Soren
play icon1:21
ED reached assembly with Hemant Soren
10 Policeman killed, in Dera Ismail Khan blast
play icon2:10
10 Policeman killed, in Dera Ismail Khan blast
Salman Azhari: Maulana who gave provocative speech arrested
play icon0:59
Salman Azhari: Maulana who gave provocative speech arrested
Important meeting today on 'One Nation One Election'
play icon1:8
Important meeting today on 'One Nation One Election'