Modi-led Govt to face no-confidence motion on Aug 8-9; RaGa is likely to open debate from Cong side

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
The Narendra Modi-led NDA Government will face a no-confidence motion. The no-confidence motion was moved by the opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The debate on the no-confidence motion will take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha.

