'Modi's departure decided after Lok Sabha Elections...', Says Mallikarjun Kharge

Sonam|Updated: May 15, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Today, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge held a joint press conference regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024. During this, he attacked BJP and said that Modi's departure is certain after the elections.

