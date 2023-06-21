NewsVideos
Mohammad Ayaz, the main accused of Delhi riots arrested

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Delhi Riots Accused Arrested: The main accused of the Delhi riots, Mohammad Ayaz, was arrested. Ayaz was absconding for 3 years and has been arrested for the murder of constable Ratan Lal.

