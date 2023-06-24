NewsVideos
Mohammad Zaid stabbed two brothers in Delhi!

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Brijpuri Stabbing: A shocking incident has come to light from Dayalpur in Delhi. In the Brijpuri area here, Mohammad Zaid allegedly stabbed Rahul after an altercation with two brothers and Sonu was also injured in the clash.

