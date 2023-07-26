trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640766
Monsoon Session: Loksbaha Speaker approves no-confidence motion of opposition alliance

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Monsoon Session: Loksabha Speaker has approved the no-confidence motion of the opposition alliance against the Modi government. Lok Sabha Speaker will now announce the date after talks on it. On behalf of the Congress, MP Gaurav Gogoi moved the no-confidence motion.
Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking, then Parliament echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking, then Parliament echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
After Unruly Behaviour In Bangladesh Series, ICC Suspends Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 Matches
After Unruly Behaviour In Bangladesh Series, ICC Suspends Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 Matches
Ravi Shankar ON EC: BJP's press conference on Bengal violence - picture of distorted democracy in Bengal
Ravi Shankar ON EC: BJP's press conference on Bengal violence - picture of distorted democracy in Bengal
