Morning Top 100 News: Watch TOP 100 News of the day

|Updated: May 27, 2024, 09:14 AM IST
Kejriwal on Farmers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal did a roadshow in Punjab's Bhatinda. Amid roadshow, Kejriwal called BJP anti-farmer. To know more about the same, watch this report and take a glimpse at 100 big news of the morning in nonstop manner. Kejriwal on Farmers: पंजाब के भटिंडा में दिल्ली सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने किया रोड शो। इस दौरान केजरीवाल ने बीजेपी को बताया किसान विरोधी। खबर पर ज़्यादा जानकारी के लिए देखें ये रिपोर्ट और आगे देखें सुबह की 100 बड़ी खबरें फटाफट अंदाज़ में।

