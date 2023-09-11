trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660660
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Morocco Earthquake killed more than 2100 people

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 06:44 AM IST
Morocco Earthquake Update: A devastating earthquake has occurred in Morocco. The death toll in this earthquake has increased. More than 2100 people have died in this earthquake of 6.8 magnitude.
Follow Us

All Videos

IND vs PAK match reached reserve day, India will bat from there
play icon0:58
IND vs PAK match reached reserve day, India will bat from there
Rishi Sunak worshiped in Akshardham temple
play icon31:34
Rishi Sunak worshiped in Akshardham temple
Gas cylinders will be available at Rs 450 in MP,  CM Shivraj's major announcement before the elections
play icon1:24
Gas cylinders will be available at Rs 450 in MP,  CM Shivraj's major announcement before the elections
India shattered China's arrogance in G-20
play icon47:54
India shattered China's arrogance in G-20
G20 Summit 2023: 'Guiding Star' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises India’s Presidency
play icon1:4
G20 Summit 2023: 'Guiding Star' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises India’s Presidency

Trending Videos

IND vs PAK match reached reserve day, India will bat from there
play icon0:58
IND vs PAK match reached reserve day, India will bat from there
Rishi Sunak worshiped in Akshardham temple
play icon31:34
Rishi Sunak worshiped in Akshardham temple
Gas cylinders will be available at Rs 450 in MP,  CM Shivraj's major announcement before the elections
play icon1:24
Gas cylinders will be available at Rs 450 in MP,  CM Shivraj's major announcement before the elections
India shattered China's arrogance in G-20
play icon47:54
India shattered China's arrogance in G-20
G20 Summit 2023: 'Guiding Star' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises India’s Presidency
play icon1:4
G20 Summit 2023: 'Guiding Star' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises India’s Presidency
Breaking News,Morocco earthquake,Morocco,Earthquake,earthquake morocco,earthquake in morocco,morocco earthquake 2023,morocco earthquake today,morocco earthquake latest,morocco earthquake update,morocco earthquake 9/8/2023,morocco earthquake raw footage,morocco earthquake update today,morocco earthquake news,earthquake morocco today,big earthquake in morocco,today earthquake morocco,huge earthquake in morocco,morocco earthquake updates,morocco quake,