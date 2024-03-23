Advertisement
Moscow Attack: Terrorists seen running towards Ukraine - Putin

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 09:10 PM IST
Moscow Attack: Deshhit - As soon as President Vladimir Putin once again took power in Russia. A terrorist attack took place in Russia. So far 115 people have lost their lives in the attack, while 11 suspects have been arrested by the Moscow Police. After this terrorist incident, Putin's anger is sky high.. Once again the world will have to remember India's point.. because PM Modi has been continuously warning the world about terrorism.

