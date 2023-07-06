trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631583
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal man

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: In Bhopal (Bhopal), the capital of Madhya Pradesh (MP), CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) today met with the tribal with whom inhuman act was done in Sidhi. CM Shivraj honored that person by washing his feet.
