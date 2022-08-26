MP: Indore civic body sets up 'Tree ambulance' for conservation of biodiversity

A ‘Tree ambulance’ has been set up by Indore Municipal Corporation for the protection of biodiversity. The vehicle has facilities like sprinklers, water arrangements, medicines & other instruments to maintain greenery in the city. Speaking to ANI, Indore Mayor, Pushyamitra Bhargav said, 'Tree ambulance' is all-in-one with necessities like sprinklers, water arrangements, medicines & other instruments, to maintain green Indore.”

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

A ‘Tree ambulance’ has been set up by Indore Municipal Corporation for the protection of biodiversity. The vehicle has facilities like sprinklers, water arrangements, medicines & other instruments to maintain greenery in the city. Speaking to ANI, Indore Mayor, Pushyamitra Bhargav said, 'Tree ambulance' is all-in-one with necessities like sprinklers, water arrangements, medicines & other instruments, to maintain green Indore.”