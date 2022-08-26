NewsVideos

MP: Indore civic body sets up 'Tree ambulance' for conservation of biodiversity

A ‘Tree ambulance’ has been set up by Indore Municipal Corporation for the protection of biodiversity. The vehicle has facilities like sprinklers, water arrangements, medicines & other instruments to maintain greenery in the city. Speaking to ANI, Indore Mayor, Pushyamitra Bhargav said, 'Tree ambulance' is all-in-one with necessities like sprinklers, water arrangements, medicines & other instruments, to maintain green Indore.”

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
A ‘Tree ambulance’ has been set up by Indore Municipal Corporation for the protection of biodiversity. The vehicle has facilities like sprinklers, water arrangements, medicines & other instruments to maintain greenery in the city. Speaking to ANI, Indore Mayor, Pushyamitra Bhargav said, 'Tree ambulance' is all-in-one with necessities like sprinklers, water arrangements, medicines & other instruments, to maintain green Indore.”

All Videos

UP: 5 persons killed in massive building fire, informs Moradabad DM
UP: 5 persons killed in massive building fire, informs Moradabad DM
Manipur: Imphal Police busts fake currency racket, 2 arrested
Manipur: Imphal Police busts fake currency racket, 2 arrested
COVID: India logs 10,256 new cases in last 24 hours
COVID: India logs 10,256 new cases in last 24 hours
Research reveals a novel function for immune cells in liver regeneration
Research reveals a novel function for immune cells in liver regeneration
Haryana CM Manohar Lal's statement on Sonali Phogat's death
1:4
Haryana CM Manohar Lal's statement on Sonali Phogat's death

Trending Videos

UP: 5 persons killed in massive building fire, informs Moradabad DM
Manipur: Imphal Police busts fake currency racket, 2 arrested
COVID: India logs 10,256 new cases in last 24 hours
Research reveals a novel function for immune cells in liver regeneration
1:4
Haryana CM Manohar Lal's statement on Sonali Phogat's death