MPMLA Court convicts Azam Khan in Hate Speech Case, announces 2-year sentence

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Hate Speech Case: Samajwadi Party leader and former MP Azam Khan has been convicted in the heatspeech case by the MPMLA court in Rampur, UP. In this connection, a sentence of 2 years has been announced for Azam Khan. Please tell that during the Lok Sabha elections in the year 2019, Azam Khan was accused of giving a hate speech. In this connection, today he has been convicted.
