MS Dhoni Special: Captain Cool will remain not out till 2024?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is repeatedly commenting on his retirement in IPL 2023. Sometimes he is telling this IPL like his last IPL. So Kabhi Kuch… Now Dhoni has given a new statement on his retirement from cricket.