Mughal Road Closed for 5 Days Amid Heavy Snowfall on PIR Panjal Ranges In Jammu Kashmir

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
In Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, the vital Mughal Road has been inaccessible for the past 5 days due to substantial snowfall on the PIR Panjal Ranges. The closure highlights the challenging weather conditions and the efforts required to address snow-related disruptions in the region.

