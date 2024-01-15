trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709888
Muizzu showed his attitude - India should remove Indian soldiers from Maldives

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
The attitude of Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu, who returned from China, has changed. He says that Maldives may be a small country, but no one has the license to bully it.

